Cloudleaf Receives Gold Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Awards® for Technical Innovation in Supply Chain Logistics

The award recognizes Cloudleaf as a leader making strides in enterprise digital transformation with its Digital Visibility Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABA–Cloudleaf, Inc., the leader in next generation digital supply chain solutions, today announced that it was named the winner of a gold Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The recognition in the category, “Technical Innovation of the Year – Organizations with Up to 100 Employees,” underscores Cloudleaf’s contributions to digital transformation in the supply chain industry, particularly during the pandemic as the company’s Digital Visibility Platform became the chosen tool of leading cold chain logistics providers to deliver COVID-19 vaccines globally.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories this year, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“After one of the most tumultuous years on record for virtually every industry, it is an honor to be recognized for our contributions in equipping supply chains for continuous efficiency and success,” said Mahesh Veerina, president and CEO of Cloudleaf. “The criticality of a digitalized supply chain became abundantly clear in view of the need to rapidly and safely distribute vaccines at cold and ultracold temperatures, and organizations will continue to push forward with these efforts beyond the pandemic. We are excited to explore the opportunities to tap into technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things sensors, 5G, and more to deliver their value to our customers.”

Sensor technologies and visibility software are transforming the highly complex pharmaceutical cold chain, which requires reliable storage and shipping solutions that maintain regulatory-mandated temperature requirements. Historically, failures in temperature-controlled logistics have cost biopharma approximately $35 billion dollars each year. What’s more, supply chain organizations knew the critical role they would play in bringing an end to the pandemic and were faced with preparing to accommodate the complex cold chain requirements of COVID-19 vaccines. Cloudleaf’s Digital Visibility Platform enables organizations to easily manage and track shipments to ensure that customers’ products arrive at the correct destinations within the designated time frame to remain viable to effectively treat the patients who need these treatments most. The company’s work with leading active shipping container providers like CSafe and Cold Chain Technologies has contributed to the rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. The judges acknowledged that, by linking the physical to the digital world, Cloudleaf is providing continuous, real-time information about the physical state of the supply chain at any moment in time and highlighted the timeliness and relevance of these capabilities in 2020.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Cloudleaf, Inc.

Cloudleaf powers next generation digital supply chains with insights from product-level ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

