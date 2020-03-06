Cloud Gaming Market 2020-2024 | Cost Savings and Quick Onboarding to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudGamingMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the cloud gaming market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. NVIDIA Corp., PLAYGIGA SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp. and Ubitus Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the cost savings and quick onboarding will offer immense growth opportunities, data and privacy issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cloud gaming market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cloud gaming market is segmented as below:

Platform

Gaming Consoles

Computing Devices

Smart TVs

Mobile Devices

Type

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Cloud gaming market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud gaming market report covers the following areas:

Cloud gaming market size

Cloud gaming market trends

Cloud gaming market industry analysis

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.

Cloud gaming market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cloud gaming market, including some of the vendors such as NVIDIA Corp., PLAYGIGA SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp. and Ubitus Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud gaming market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cloud gaming market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the cloud gaming market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud gaming market vendors

