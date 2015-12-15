Cavli Wireless Starts Manufacturing of LPWAN, LTE, and 5G IoT Modules in India Based on GCT Semiconductor Chipsets

“Cavli’s eSIM integrated LTE/LPWAN IoT modules will be the first-ever wireless communication solution to be designed & manufactured in India to power IoT applications in Smart Cities, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Agriculture sectors across the globe”





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Cavli Wireless, has partnered with GCT Semiconductor and licensed the chipsets, to manufacture and produce LPWAN, LTE, and 5G IoT modules in India. This will be the first-ever initiative to kickstart the manufacturing of industry-grade LTE/LPWAN IoT modules in India. India is an emerging hub of IoT product development for the global market and an IoT module designed, developed, and manufactured in India is already welcoming news for Cavli’s existing customer base.

GCT Semiconductor, Inc. designs and develops innovative LTE chipset solutions for the 4G LTE, LPWAN, and 5G wireless communication industry.

A key highlight in this collaboration, LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 C42GM Smart IoT Module based on GCT GDM7243i, comes with an integrated eSIM, GNSS, CAN controller, and BLE-4.2, making it every asset tracking and automotive solution makers’ dream hardware. Furthermore, the C42GM smart IoT module is Sigfox compatible as well making it an attractive option for organizations focusing on hybrid connectivity solutions. A wide variety of LPWAN applications/use cases like trackers, wearables, smart utility meters, and other sensor-based solutions for smart city projects can be seamlessly powered with the eSIM integrated C42GM smart IoT module with global connectivity.

The ever-growing wireless connectivity industry now refueled by the added push for digitization efforts, in the wake of the pandemic, is setting the stage for India to emerge as a global electronic manufacturing hub for the developed markets. This partnership with GCT Semiconductor is positioning Cavli Wireless as a preferred global partner for many enterprise IoT projects where the market is demanding connectivity hardware products with a high level of integration.

Currently running pilots with customers around the globe, the first IoT module from this partnership – C42GM will start shipping out globally, on a mass production basis from Q1 2021.

IoT solution makers interested in pre-ordering an Evaluation Kit can visit the link for the same.

About Cavli Wireless, Inc.

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer, headquartered in San Jose, California, that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one single platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite development processes for a variety of applications, including smart city deployments, industrial automation, logistics and transportation, healthcare, and human safety. All smart modules developed by Cavli are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management processes, and centralized subscription management through their proprietary cloud-based interface Cavli Hubble.

About GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 4G LTE and 5G semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT offers LTE solutions optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT). GCT’s system-on-chips integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

Contacts

Ajit Thomas



Co-founder & CMO, Cavli Wireless



ajit@cavliwireless.com