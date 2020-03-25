Boxlight Enters Distribution Agreement with D&H Distributing

Expands distribution supply chain nationally

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced a national distribution agreement with D&H Distributing, a Pennsylvania-based privately held North American technology distributor to the IT and consumer electronics supply channels.

D&H Distributing works with an extensive base of managed service providers, value added resellers, and independent resellers, with an emphasis on solutions and services for the small business marketplace, and a growing legacy in the K-12 and higher education spaces. The company continues to build its portfolio of professional audio video solutions, including interactive whiteboards, displays, projectors, and collaborative tools.

Boxlight’s comprehensive solutions empower both educators and students in all forms of learning, enabling real understanding and enhancing student achievement. Whether it’s whole-class learning, small-group collaboration, formative assessment, or STEM-based learning, Boxlight offers the services, software, and hardware that enable teachers to easily and effectively enhance student outcomes and build essential skills: critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity.

“D&H shares our commitment to providing districts with technology solutions for the classroom through world-class distribution,” said Daniel Leis, Head of Global Sales & Marketing at Boxlight. “They are a $4.4B distribution company with four regional distribution centers, placing Boxlight products two days from any school in the continental U.S. Their core strengths and capabilities to scale operations in a near unlimited manner makes them an excellent partner.”

“Through this new agreement, D&H plans to drive Boxlight’s innovative solutions in the enhanced-learning classroom through its partner community, providing a complete solution to meet their business needs for hardware, software, and installations with the help of the distributor’s AV sales specialists and solution architects,” said Peter Hurley, director of D&H’s ProAV Business Unit. “Their selection of high-performance collaborative learning tools makes for a compelling roster of solutions for our partners in this market.”

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing believes the most important element of doing business is developing relationships for mutual success, delivering superior engagement experiences to its community of partners and employee co-owners. The company continues to build upon its 100-year-old culture, providing a wealth of partner enablement resources, multi-market expertise, and consultative services. D&H maintains a focus on independent VAR and MSP partners, expanding their competencies in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly-lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace. The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/, @dandh_cares, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/dandhdistributing/.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

