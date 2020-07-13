Become a Pet Trainer in the Newest Mabinogi “P.E.T.” Update Arriving on July 16

Unlock Stronger Pets, Activate New Pet Perks and More In This Enchanting Update

While the recent “My Little Pet” update expanded activities for pets embarking on expeditions to explore the world of Erinn, the P.E.T. update challenges players with a new Pet Training talent to discover the Power of the Fynn and set out to unlock stronger Fynn Pets.

To unlock Fynn Pets, players need to sync their main pet with other pets using Fynn Sync. The Fynn Pet will receive the Power of the Fynn, increasing a pet’s max level, inventory, summoning time and more! With the update, players can also defeat monsters to obtain Fynni Gems and bloom the Fynni Gems through the Fynni Blossoming skill to gain a Fynni Pet. Fynni Pets can accompany players similar to other pets, and can be used for Fynn Sync.

Existing Pet Perks will also be revamped to increase efficiency. Additionally, all pets will now be able to use a set of new more powerful Pet Perks, including:

Wild Frenzy: Increases a pet's minimum, maximum and critical damage for a set period while the perk is activated. An additional attack will reach several enemies within a certain radius of the target.

Frozen Earth: Ice cold Fynni will gather and play as a pet covers the ground with a sheet of ice. The icy Fynnis will cling to enemies nearby while the skill is activated, stunning and causing damage.

Wings of Haste: Speeds up a pet's ability for a set duration while activated. Pet owner's speed will also increase.

While harvesting Capybara Fur and helping Heulfryn, players will encounter peculiar children, Pinkie and Katell. They speak of secrets of the Fynni imbued within pets and monsters as well as how to control them through the power of Fynn. Learn of Mag Mell, the last resting place of the Fairies.

Fynn Pets add another magical element to the already charming world of Mabinogi, as players utilize special pet abilities and perks that can be activated during various battles across Erinn, and more.

To learn more about Mabinogi “P.E.T.” Update, visit the official website and follow @mabinogi on Facebook for the latest updates.

Assets: Mabinogi P.E.T. Update Trailer

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

