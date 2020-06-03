BAC Credomatic Customer Experience Programs Go Live on Medallia

Central America Financial Services Leader Deploys Voice of the Customer Program Listening Across Its Physical Locations

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced BAC Credomatic, the leading financial group in Central America, with operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama, and who belongs to Colombian Financial Services Grupo Aval, has successfully launched its customer experience programs leveraging Medallia.

“As an award-winning bank in a competitive market, we put our employees and customers first. We understand the link between happy employees and great customer experiences and Medallia’s experience management cloud technology is helping us understand customer sentiment so that we can take action at all levels of the organization to deliver outstanding experiences,” said Jessica Mora, Chief CX and Channels Officer at BAC Credomatic.

Earlier this year, BAC Credomatic launched an enterprise-wide customer experience program across all countries in Central America and is capturing valuable customer feedback across physical bank locations and contact center channels. In June, BAC Credomatic will launch a Voice of the Employee program with Medallia, which will empower front-line and back-office contributors at all levels to provide feedback and ideas on how to deliver outstanding customer experiences.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, BAC Credomatic is accelerating program expansion to its digital channels to better understand customer’s changing needs through these difficult times.

Additional physical and digital channels, as well as other business segments, are to follow in this experience management journey with Medallia as part of BAC Credomatic efforts to strengthen its customer-centric strategy.

