Ayla Networks Partners with SharkNinja® to Provide Exceptional Consumer Experience

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AylaCloud—Ayla Networks, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for smart home device manufacturers, announced that SharkNinja, a leading manufacturer of robotic vacuums and kitchen appliances, has successfully launched multiple products that leveraged IoT technology in its product operations.

“By using the Ayla IoT platform, SharkNinja is demonstrating commitment to both elevating the end customer experience as well as continuously improving the performance of its connected products,” said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks. “SharkNinja is one of the most recognized brands in the world and we are proud to have them as a successful customer for over four years.”

Technology Partnership Driving Business Growth

Ayla Networks’ IoT platform powers multiple product lines of SharkNinja including the popular Shark IQ Robot™ model that was launched in late 2019. By leveraging the key automation capabilities including the SharkClean™ mobile app, scheduling, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and business insights, SharkNinja is able to offer convenience and comfort to consumers while delivering world class products.

Through this partnership, SharkNinja and Ayla provide a fully managed, highly secure service. This service is critical in the consumer IoT space and will enable current and future products to seamlessly reach the marketplace, improving the consumer experience.

Real Benefits to SharkNinja and their Customers

“We have had a highly productive and mutually beneficial partnership with Ayla Networks,” said Gopal Paripally, senior vice president of SharkNinja. “As a result of this technology strategy, we have been able to garner valuable insights on IoT devices for predictive maintenance leading to a more reliable consumer experience.”

The Ayla IoT platform provides comprehensive device, cloud and mobile app connectivity for any kind of product. Its end-to-end integrated technology includes the latest standards and protocols to enable Shark Ninja to connect their smart products to the cloud along with the software applications that are used to control them.

By using the Ayla platform, SharkNinja has achieved the following benefits:

Delivering a superior, market-leading end consumer experience

Accelerating innovation and cost-effective development of connected products.

Automatic futureproofing for connected products across any standard, protocol or hardware

Real time visibility and insights into product performance

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks, a leading provider of edge connectivity, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables the world’s largest companies to connect any device, on any cloud, to any application. By leveraging the Ayla Agile IoT platform, customers are able to quickly productize future-proofed, connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and support for advanced business applications. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.

About Shark Ninja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark® cleaning and home care products and Ninja® kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

