AT&T® México Selects MATRIXX Software for Prepaid Platform Replacement

MATRIXX Digital Commerce is providing cloud native, 5G-ready BSS to support AT&T Mexico prepaid customer base

SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MATRIXX Software today announced that AT&T® México, a subsidiary of AT&T® USA and one of the largest mobile players in the Mexican market, is deploying MATRIXX Software’s cloud native digital commerce platform for its prepaid customers.

MATRIXX Digital Commerce is replacing multiple legacy Intelligent Network (IN) and Business Support Systems (BSS) to provide a future-proof, web-scale BSS that will allow for greater innovation and business agility. MATRIXX will support both the AT&T brand and UNEFON brand on a single platform.

The industry’s leading solution for real-time cloud native rating and convergent charging for 5G(CCS) and 4G(OCS), MATRIXX Digital Commerce was selected after a rigorous evaluation process that included multiple vendors.

“We are proud to be working with AT&T México as they continue to be an innovator in their market,” said Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “The proliferation of connected devices, increasing data consumption and 5G network rollouts are driving CSPs to replace aging BSS infrastructure with modern, agile platforms like MATRIXX that provide innovation at speed for the business, and web-scale capabilities for operations.”

The MATRIXX platform is micro-services based for scalability and resiliency and provides the operational agility to automate and hyper-scale successful offerings at web-speed. With MATRIXX Digital Commerce, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) get a future-proof, purpose-built technology that delivers ultra-low latency and high-throughput on a modern, lightweight footprint. The result is flexible and rapid deployment, using a fraction of the infrastructure and reducing dependencies on legacy systems.

Designed with an API-first architecture and click-not-code configuration for business rules and use cases, MATRIXX enables CSPs with the commercial agility they need to drive new service revenues across consumer, enterprise and industry. With its unique commercial model of delivering a configurable and upgradable product, MATRIXX Digital Commerce breaks the cycle of vendor lock-in and ongoing, unpredictable costs driven by customized deployments. The result has been a predictable, transparent commercial partnership that delivers continuous product innovation and supports a rapid pace of change. Over the past 10 years, MATRIXX has demonstrated a global track record of successful, fast deployments resulting in measurable business results within just a few months of going live.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software provides next-generation, cloud native digital commerce solutions that transform how companies do business. Serving many of the world’s largest communications companies, IoT players and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX is committed to delivering a modern commerce platform that easily scales to support global marketplaces and consumption-based services. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to reinvent themselves and succeed as digital leaders.

Contacts

Jennifer Kyriakakis



mediainquiry@matrixx.com