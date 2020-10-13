ATIS Launches Next G Alliance to Advance North American Leadership in 6G

Industry initiative focuses on establishing leadership in 6G and beyond, from research to market readiness.

WASHINGTON, D.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATIS today announced the launch of the Next G Alliance, an industry initiative that will advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and beyond over the next decade. The Next G Alliance will encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.

The Next G Alliance Founding Members include AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, Facebook, InterDigital, JMA Wireless, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, TELUS, Telnyx, T-Mobile, UScellular and Verizon. Additional Founding Members will be forthcoming.

The Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal, to establish North American preeminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development. It is an outgrowth of ATIS’ Call to Action Promoting U.S. Leadership on the Path to 6G. 6G will ultimately leverage new infrastructure, systems, networks and devices. Collectively, this ecosystem will be central to defining the Next G vision. Recognizing that now is the time for bold action, the Next G Alliance will initially focus on three strategic actions:

Develop a 6G national roadmap that addresses the changing competitive landscape and positions North America as the global leader in R&D, standardization, manufacturing and adoption of Next G technologies. Align the North American technology industry on a core set of priorities that will steer leadership for 6G and beyond to influence government policies and funding. Identify and define the early steps and strategies that will facilitate and lead to rapid commercialization of Next G technologies across new markets and business sectors and promote widescale adoption, both domestically and globally.

“As countries around the globe progress ambitious 6G research and development initiatives, it is critical that North American industry steps forward to develop a collaborative roadmap to advance its position as a global leader over the next decade,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “The work of the Next G Alliance delivers just that – from research to commercialization – and it is setting the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology.”

For more information, visit nextgalliance.org.

Email Mike Nawrocki, ATIS Vice President of Technology and Solutions, for more info at mnawrocki@atis.org.

About ATIS

As a leading technology and solutions development organization, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry’s business priorities. ATIS’ 150 member companies are currently working to address 6G, 5G, robocall mitigation, IoT, Smart Cities, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, distributed ledger/blockchain technology, cybersecurity, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations, and much more. These priorities follow a fast-track development lifecycle – from design and innovation through standards, specifications, requirements, business use cases, software toolkits, open source solutions, and interoperability testing.

ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a founding Partner of the oneM2M global initiative, a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org. Follow ATIS on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

ATIS

Marcella Wolfe



Manager, Public Relations & Marketing Communications



Phone: 202-434-8851



Email: mwolfe@atis.org