Asia Pacific Telecom Awards Contract for 5G Cell Site Router Deployment to IP Infusion

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), a leader in innovative telecom services in Taiwan and provider of intelligent living services, has selected IP Infusion to deliver a comprehensive disaggregated solution for the deployment of their 5G mobile network. APT has more than 2 million subscribers and is rolling out a network of more than 5,000 Cell Site Routers (CSR) to deliver the next generation of services and increased connectivity for subscribers and Internet of Things (IoT) in Taiwan.

The disaggregated CSR solution from IP Infusion, in partnership with UfiSpace, a leading white-box solutions provider, and Foxconn Global Network Co., Ltd. (a.k.a. “FHnet”), a leading System Integrator, will deliver routers that can support the increased 5G data volumes and yet be compact, efficient, and simple to maintain. The disaggregated solution will also deliver significant CapEx and OpEx savings through the use of white-box hardware and a network operating system (NOS) that includes advanced capabilities such as switching, routing and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS). The NOS is optimized to deliver high performance on merchant silicon and provides seamless transition from traditional networks to open networks with investment protection.

“IP Infusion, UfiSpace and FHnet are delivering the solution that will help APT to establish a fast, reliable 5G network for Taiwan’s consumers and business users,” said JM Chien, Sr. VP, APT. “As we enter the new era of 5G, we will be able to accelerate network transformation, expand the depth and breadth of 5G applications, and realize more business opportunities in a more flexible manner. We will be leveraging the benefits of IP Infusion’s open software platform and white box hardware to gain cost savings and efficiencies in our network.”

“Our disaggregated network OS solution to APT, along with our close partners UfiSpace and FHnet, will allow APT to cover its targeted geographic areas and expand in the future,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Disaggregated networking is a proven alternative to the more expensive vendor lock-in options, plus it delivers innovation agility in rolling out new services. As the industry’s first, Tier 1 carrier deployed disaggregated network OS, the IP Infusion solution meets APT’s increased traffic demands by providing a cost-effective solution that accommodates their expanded rollout of broadband services.”

“UfiSpace has brought disruption from a cost and deployment agility perspective with our disaggregated white-box solution, which enable carriers and service providers to deliver new services of quality and create new monetization opportunities,” said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “We are pleased to partner with IP Infusion and FHnet to accelerate the most challenging next-gen network rollout for APT, which is to be the first in Taiwan using white-box technology to support the high bandwidth requirements needed for 5G cell site backhaul.”

“Through our collaboration with IP Infusion, we will provide APT with the immediate benefits of disaggregation, specifically better control of their networks and cost savings,” said Dengsong Chiou, GM, FHnet. “IP Infusion’s open network solutions help support operators as they build out their next generation high capacity network infrastructure by reducing costs and expanding their vendor ecosystem, allowing them to be more agile when introducing new services.”

Additional information about IP Infusion’s Cell Site Router is available here.

About Asian Pacific Telecom

A leader in the provision of wireless telecom needs in Taiwan, Asia-Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of Asia-Pacific Telecom Group, formerly Eastern Broadband Communications Co., Ltd. From 2007 through 2011, the parent company carried out internal mergers to match the firm’s corporate strategy. What resulted—Broadband Fixed Lines, Broadband Wireless, and Broadband Internet—enabled the firm to move ahead in line with three core values—integration, innovation, and speed—toward greater operational efficiency and competitiveness. The company was officially renamed Asia-Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd. in 2007 and had its IPO in 2013. For more information, visit https://www.aptg.com.tw/.

About Foxconn Global Network Co., Ltd.

Foxconn Global Network Co., Ltd., (a.k.a. “FHnet”) is a system integrator owned by Hon Hai Technology Group. Its professional team creates a full range of system integration services covering telecommunications, transmission, network, engineering, IoT applications (Industry 4.0, smart city, smart agriculture), Big data, cloud network services, etc. and provides 24-hour uninterrupted professional services to 1.2 million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.fhnet.com.tw/

About UfiSpace

UfiSpace is the first to revolutionize the communication industry by moving internet traffic at speeds never thought possible. Now UfiSpace is spearheading the deployment of 5G network architectures by providing Telecoms, Cloud and Data Centers with solutions to upgrade, deploy, and scale their network infrastructure to enable 5G services. With a vertically integrating supply chain from design to finish, UfiSpace delivers high quality and cost-effective open networking solutions. For more information, please visit www.ufispace.com.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition, as well as a provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

