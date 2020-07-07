Announcing EPOS Launching Global Gaming Campaign: The Pioneering High-end Audio Brand Sets out to Dominate the Global Gaming Market

EPOS brings gamers ‘out of this world’ premium audio equipment to perfect the immersive gaming experience

BALLERUP, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EPOS, a newly formed company dedicated to the creation of high-end audio equipment for Gaming and Enterprise Solutions, proudly announces the official launch of their global gaming campaign.

Built on the principles of uncompromising audio engineering, contemporary aesthetics and superb build quality, the EPOS brand in the gaming segment exists to serve gamers who demand absolute excellence from their equipment to maximise their gaming experience. Crafted to last, and designed to excite, the EPOS range of headsets will become the definitive gaming audio solution for those who share the EPOS passion for performance.

Built upon Demant’s 115 years of experience in sound and innovation and building on the legacy of Sennheiser Communications A/S, EPOS will sell the Sennheiser Communications gaming portfolio as co-branded EPOS | SENNHEISER whilst also introducing an exceptional new portfolio of premium EPOS branded products. The first major EPOS-only branded gaming product launch is set for October 2020.

Founded on the belief in “The Power of Audio” to transport gamers to another dimension, EPOS understands that gaming – and superior gaming audio – provides an unparalleled balm to the brain. EPOS products deliver powerful, visceral experiences for unsurpassed amounts of in-game immersion and flow. Transporting gamers to a different reality, EPOS audio enhances every vital sound cue, delivering total clarity of communication for a spellbinding experience. Each product is created to take technology, design and performance to unprecedented levels.

The EPOS brand launch for the gaming segment is supported by an extensive global marketing campaign, rolling out through 2020. Based around the theme and promise of, “Out of this world gaming audio,” the campaign is headlined by a short format film by Academy Award-winning Danish director Anders Walter, along with behind the scenes interviews and footage, and is backed by significant display and performance media activity.

Esports sponsorships, social media activity, and retail and point-of-sale programs will ramp up the huge activity drive throughout the year. Brand messaging will be amplified by extensive worldwide PR activity, showcasing how the EPOS brand’s passion for performance will deliver pioneering products, crafted with passion, to take the game experience to the next level.

Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, President, EPOS, commented, “With our ambition to make EPOS the industry leader within premium audio solutions in gaming, we aim to win the minds of all gamers who want to push their own limits – unleashing their potential – through the Power of Audio. We have seen a great opportunity to nurture this segment by establishing a dedicated global team of industry experts and will continue to innovate solutions for an immersive audio experience. With audio becoming a key agenda in the industry, we look forward to follow the global gaming landscape evolve even further in the coming years.”

Maja Sand-Grimnitz, Head of Global Marketing, Gaming, commented, “At EPOS, we want to give the market a new perspective on how audio can enhance the gaming experience. As a new brand with a solid audio heritage and future, the campaign and promise ‘Out of this world gaming audio’ will resonate with gamers, who are truly looking for the best way to maximise their gaming experience. Premium audio can enhance that feeling and this message is at the heart of the campaign. We want to make EPOS the golden ticket to the best gaming experience and a happier you.”

About EPOS

EPOS is an audio and video solution company developing and selling devices for business professionals and the gaming community. Based on leading and advanced technologies, the Danish founded company delivers high-end audio and video solutions with design, technology and performance as paramount parameters.

The establishment of EPOS is based on the decision to let the business segments of the joint venture – known as Sennheiser Communications – between Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and Demant A/S evolve in different set-ups. Alongside the introduction of a new own-branded portfolio, EPOS continues to sell the current Sennheiser Communications portfolio co-branded as EPOS I SENNHEISER.

EPOS is part of the Demant Group – a world-leading audio and hearing technology group. As such, it builds on more than 115 years of experience of working with innovation and sound.

With headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 30 countries.

