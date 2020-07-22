Analytics Insight Magazine Names ‘The 10 Most Disruptive Robotics Companies of 2020’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfluencialLeaders–Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has announced ‘The 10 Most Disruptive Robotics Companies of 2020’ in its July issue.

The issue features robotics companies which have created a disruption globally with their unique set of products and services. Powered with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, robotics integrates innovative applications that translate to different business areas, playing a key role to channelize global industries.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Newmind Robotics, which converts any robotics idea into a robotics business by creating software, hardware, and the infrastructure needed for development. The company’s core product is a robotics navigation app. Newmind Robotics is known for its unique robotics solutions, from fetching tennis balls to autonomously trimming plants to automating navigation for large vehicles.

The issue features Kiran Smart as Company of the Month. Kiran Smart is the first A.I. humanoid robot company in Kuwait. With a vast experience and technology know-how of robotic solutions, working with multiple robotic manufacturers and companies globally, the company has pioneered the robotics field in terms of robotic solutions for almost every industry today.

The issue further includes:

Forssea Robotics: A French underwater robotics and vision company founded in 2016, Forssea Robotics develops smart remotely operated vehicles (ROV) which can perform autonomous visual inspection while a network link allows real-time supervision from an onshore control center.

ForwardX Robotics: An award-winning developer of intelligent robotics, with a core focus on artificial intelligence and its successful application within Robotics. The company offers the world’s only visual autonomous mobile robot fleet for use in a wide range of business scenarios.

Moley Robotics: The company offers world’s first fully-automated robotic kitchen unit, RoboChef that learns recipes, cooks them and clears up kitchen modules after cooking. With RoboChef, consumers and chefs can develop, demonstrate, share and sell their recipes on a cloud-based recipe-sharing platform.

PLEN Robotics: The company utilizes Robotics, IT, Artificial Intelligence, to produce IoT solutions that automize and streamline the hospitality industry. Its first product “PLEN Cube”, is a box-shaped AI assistant that uses face recognition and tracking functions to support operations and digitalization of the customer’s behaviour history.

UNISTA: The company is a specialist in the design of flexible packaging lines for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals from unscramblers and other alimentation machines to the end of the line. Together with its partner UNILOGO Robotics, UNISTA offers its customers a complete line of solutions.

XACT Robotics: The company is a pioneer in radiology, with the first hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering capabilities to democratize percutaneous interventional procedures.

Eleos Robotics: Eleos Robotics invented the RoboWeeder, an artificially intelligent weeding killing robot that sues patent-pending precision healing technology to control weeds organically and autonomously. RoboWeeder is fully maintained and monitored remotely in vineyards and berry farms.

Covariant: Develops a universal AI that allows robots to see, reason, and act on the world around them. The company offers the Covariant Brain to commercial viability, starting with the industries that make, move and store things in the physical world.

Robotics is a rapidly evolving technology. The convergence of robotics with AI, Cloud and IoT is a transformational technological development enabling greater autonomy and collaborative abilities. The emerging generation of robotics solutions powered by these technologies promise to transform industries with their ability to communicate and collaborate with the human, opening the way to greater innovation and productivity.

“The selected companies help enterprises to optimize their processes, improve efficiencies, become more profitable, and solve labor challenges by offering the most innovative robotics solutions. Analytics Insight congratulate all of them for succeeding in making a huge difference in the industry,” says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO, Analytics Insight.

Read their detailed coverage here.

