Analysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Markets-Passive Component Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Demand for Communication Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalPassiveComponentMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the passive component market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AVX Corp., KEMET Electronics Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nichicon Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ryosan Company Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and YAGEO Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growth in demand for communication equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth in demand for communication equipment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Passive Component Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Passive Component Market is segmented as below:

Product Capacitors Resistors Inductors

End-user Telecom Industry Consumer Electronics Industrial Machinery Automotive Industry

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Passive Component Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our passive component market report covers the following areas:

Passive Component Market Size

Passive Component Market Trends

Passive Component Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advancement of IoT in industries as one of the prime reasons driving the passive component market growth during the next few years.

Passive Component Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the passive component market, including some of the vendors such as AVX Corp., KEMET Electronics Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nichicon Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ryosan Company Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and YAGEO Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the passive component market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Passive Component Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist passive component market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the passive component market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the passive component market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of passive component market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Capacitors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Resistors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Inductors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Telecom industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AVX Corp.

KEMET Electronics Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Nichicon Corp.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Ryosan Company Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

YAGEO Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

