An Offer You Can’t Refuse: 2K Announces Mafia: Trilogy

Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America with Definitive Editions of all three Mafia games from 2K and Hangar 13

Mafia II remaster and re-introduction to Mafia III now available, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia to launch on August 28

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K and its Hangar 13 development studio today announced Mafia: Trilogy, a new collection featuring the only interactive entertainment series that lets players live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America.





Combined, the critically acclaimed Mafia crime dramas have sold-in more than 18 million units worldwide. Now, for the first time on modern consoles, experience all three entries of the revered action-adventure series together in one definitive organized crime saga. Mafia: Trilogy includes:

Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;

The built-from-the-ground-up of the beloved classic; Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favorite;

The ultra HD of the fan favorite; Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.

Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy digitally prior to August 28 will be able to access Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition immediately on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and Steam, and will be able to download Mafia: Definitive Edition as soon as it becomes available on August 28. The Mafia: Trilogy physical edition will release in full on August 28, and is currently only planned for release in select EMEA and Asia regions. (For full release details, please refer to the Mafia: Trilogy fact sheet.)

Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually. The Definitive Editions for Mafia II and Mafia III are available today within the Mafia: Trilogy and as standalone purchases on Xbox One, PlayStation® 4, and PC via Steam, and will be coming to the Epic Games Store and Stadia at a later date. Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition feature all original bonus add-on content, plus completely remastered 4K compatible visuals for Mafia II.

Mafia: Definitive Edition – the centerpiece of the collection – launches August 28 as a comprehensive, rebuilt-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia, complete with an updated script filled with rich new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes; all-new gameplay sequences and features; the same stellar game engine that powered Mafia III’s best-in-class cinematics; and other enhancements. It’s the Mafia players remember, only much more.

“The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series’ fans still revere it,” said Haden Blackman, President and CCO at Hangar 13, who led the development of Mafia: Definitive Edition across the studio’s offices in Brno and Prague, Czech Republic; Brighton, United Kingdom; and Novato, Calif. “Nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players and give longtime fans a chance to relive Tommy’s story with a stellar modern presentation, as well as new story elements and gameplay features.”

Players who pre-order Mafia: Definitive Edition – as well as players who purchase the digital version or pre-order the physical version of Mafia: Trilogy – prior to August 28 will receive “The Chicago Outfit” bonus add-on content for Mafia: Definitive Edition. This content pack includes:

Exclusive Player Outfit: The Don;

The Don; Exclusive Vehicle: Smith V12 Limousine;

Smith V12 Limousine; Exclusive Weapon Skin: Gold Semi-Automatic.

Furthermore, players can sign up for a 2K Account to unlock these bonus items for each game:

Mafia: Definitive Edition: Black Cats Motorcycle Pack;

Black Cats Motorcycle Pack; Mafia II: Definitive Edition: Made Man Pack;

Made Man Pack; Mafia III: Definitive Edition: Classico Three-piece Suit & IL Duca Revolver.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition will be automatically granted to all existing owners of Mafia II on Steam today at no additional cost. Additionally, all existing Mafia III owners on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and Steam will be upgraded to Mafia III: Definitive Edition today at no additional cost. Customers who own a combination of titles will receive special reduced-price upgrade offers to complete their trilogy via in-game menus within each of the Mafia titles.

Developed by Hangar 13, Mafia: Trilogy, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are rated “M for Mature” by the ESRB. For screenshots, key art, and other visual assets, please visit newsroom.2k.com. To learn more, please refer to the Mafia: Trilogy fact sheet or visit MafiaGame.com, and stay tuned to @MafiaGame on Twitter for additional information on Mafia: Definitive Edition starting in early June.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union and Cloud Chamber. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated* annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.

*According to 2008 – 2020 Metacritic.com

About Hangar 13

Headquartered next to 2K in Novato, California, with offices in Brighton, UK, Prague and Brno, Czech Republic, Hangar 13 is the globally diverse game development studio behind the organized crime drama Mafia III. With a team of world class storytellers and game developers, Hangar 13 aims to use its own proprietary technology to advance the art of player-driven experiences, creating games that will become industry benchmarks.

