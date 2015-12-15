Ambyint and Microsoft Partner to Deliver Production Optimization at Scale

Ambyint artificial lift optimization solutions now available in Azure Marketplace

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azure–Ambyint, the leader in well lifecycle production optimization and artificial lift optimization, today announced a co-sell qualified partnership with Microsoft Corporation to provide oil & gas exploration and production (E&P) companies with solutions that optimize rod lift and plunger lift wells. Ambyint solutions leverage Microsoft Azure within its platform to increase production, lower operating expenses, and reduce GHG emissions by delivering production optimization at scale.

Ambyint solutions optimize oil & gas wells by automating anomaly detection, controller setpoint recommendations, setpoint changes, and production versus plan analytics to enable real-time production optimization. The company employs advanced physics-based models, deep subject matter expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver highly scalable and proven applications. Ambyint solutions improve production volumes and workforce efficiencies while reducing operating expenses, emissions, and failure rates for mid- to large-sized operators across every major North American basin.

Ambyint’s partnership with Microsoft Azure allows for seamless deployment of Ambyint’s automated, domain-driven data ingestion and contextualization capabilities for SCADA systems and other oil & gas software’s batch and streaming data. The partnership also enables deployment of Ambyint’s proven production and artificial lift optimization applications into E&P companies’ existing Azure environments. Via technologies such as IoT Hub, AKS, Blob Storage, and PowerBI; Azure gives Ambyint the ability to deliver a customized data analytics experience, scalable data storage, and the processing power required to analyze terabytes of data daily.

“At Ambyint, we are focused on developing and deploying best-in-class solutions designed to deliver better production outcomes for our customers,” says Chris Robart, chief commercial officer at Ambyint. “Microsoft is a technology leader in energy, and our partnership with them will further drive innovation within our company and accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journeys.”

Ambyint, a market leader in well lifecycle production optimization for the oil and gas industry, delivers step-change improvements to E&P production outcomes and margins by combining advanced physics and subject matter expertise with artificial intelligence to automate operations and production optimization workflows across all well types and artificial lift systems. www.ambyint.com.

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

