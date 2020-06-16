AIC and Parade Jointly Announce Launch of PCI Express Gen 4 Appliance

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIC Inc. and Parade Technologies today jointly announced the two companies will align on PCI Express Gen 4 retimer technologies to enable the launch of a pioneering PCI Express Gen 4 appliance ideal for composable GPU, AI, HPC workloads.

AIC’s server hardware, supporting multiple PCI Express Gen 4 slots in a single rackmount chassis, is a flexible and compact extension box accommodating accelerators such as GPUs, NIC, FPGA and NVMe drives. Utilizing Parade’s PCI Express Gen 4 retimer chip, AIC’s high-density PCI Express Gen 4 appliance provides stable data transport of the doubled data rate of PCI Express Gen 4 at 16 Gbps, compared to 8 Gbps of PCI Express Gen 3.

Parade is an industry leader in high-speed data signal integrity products and is the first to bring PCI Express Gen 4 retimers into production. Parade’s Gen 4 retimers are ideal for enterprise systems and workstation applications such as AIC’s server hardware.

“AIC is committed to be an early adopter of new technologies and is honored to work with Parade to launch this first-to-market PCI Express Gen 4 appliance,” said Michael Liang, CEO of AIC. “We see great potential for this appliance as it directly addresses the challenging signal integrity issues for applications that are based on the new PCI Express Gen 4 Standard, and it provides a robust infrastructure for future applications.”

“Parade is pleased to team up with AIC who has a high degree of system-level expertise to complement our skill set on the components side,” said Mr. Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “This partnership provides a gateway for early entry into the PCI Express Gen 4 market for both companies, which benefits both of us.”

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC’s products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with 20 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, and system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit: https://www.aicipc.com.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of widely deployed high-speed data interface standards used in personal computers, enterprise systems, consumer electronics and display panels. Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, PCI Express, and USB ICs for interface, display, and storage applications. More information is available at https://www.paradetech.com/.

