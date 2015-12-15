Advantech Connect: Co-Creating The Future of The IoT World

Leading Embedded IoT Company Kicks-Off Three-Month Global AIoT Conference Feb. 24, 2021

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantech, a pioneer of advanced IoT intelligence systems and embedded platforms, kicks-off its global Advantech Connect Online Partner Conference on Feb. 24, 2021. As part of a three-month international series of events, Advantech Connect aims to share how organizations can co-create the future of the IoT world together with Advantech. With an expected attendance of over 30,000, the upcoming virtual conference will bring together global c-suite executives and technical leaders to innovate and collaborate on how best to leverage IoT solutions to tackle current challenges around the world.

“The world projected 50 billion connected IoT devices by 2020; however, the reality is that we fell short of this goal due to IoT ecosystems needing to evolve one step at a time, and the requirement for interconnectivity between platforms,” said K.C. Liu, CEO of Advantech. “Advantech Connect will help address these IoT growth shortcomings and drive ecosystems to a better, brighter future by delivering innovative ideas that will overcome the hurdles the industry is currently facing. Our goal is to equip global technology leaders with the tools and knowledge to advance the world of IoT, so they can enable quicker and more efficient digital transformation within their organizations.”

Advantech Connect will kick-off with a visionary keynote from Liu, sharing industrial IoT insights and strategies to help attendees discover new growth opportunities and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Following the kick-off event, the conference will be divided into a series of themed sessions from March 17 to May 3, featuring more than 100 speakers from around the world, including Dr. William Webb, author of The Internet of Things Myth, one of the world’s leading wireless communications experts with an outstanding track record of predicting the future of IoT.

Key dates and sessions for the U.S. include the following:

March 17-19: Embedded IoT The Future of Edge and AI; Edge-to-Cloud Transformation; Embedded AIoT in Action; Industrial Wireless and 5G; Winning Medical Solutions; Make Mission Critical Simple

March 24-25: WISE-PaaS WISE-PaaS Cloud Platform and Marketplace; WISE-PaaS Co-Creation

April 14-16: Industrial IoT Industrial IoT Next Big Things; Industrial AI Enables IoT Deployment; Smart Factory Digitalization and Efficiency; Energy and Environment Digitalization and Maintenance; Smart Machine Maintenance and Prediction; Intelligent City Transportation and Mobility

April 28-30: Smart City iHospital; Telehealth and Mobile Solutions; Retail; Hospitality; Logistics and Fleet Management; Industrial Tablet Solutions

May 1-3: Cloud IoT Cloud Enabled IoT Technologies and Networking; 5G, Cloud & Video Solutions



For a full international list of sector topics and speakers, or to register for Advantech Connect, visit: http://bit.ly/2ZbXV9j.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd. (TAIDEX: 2395). For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

Contacts

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.



949.733.8679, leslie@beyondfifteen.com