AdaCore Broadens its Cybersecurity Capabilities with the Acquisition of Componolit GmbH

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition—AdaCore, a trusted provider of software development and verification tools, announces the acquisition of Componolit GmbH, effective as of February 1, 2021.

The acquisition of Componolit will provide AdaCore with a further foothold to expand its growing market share in Germany where the requirement for high-assurance software is increasing rapidly. New engineering staff will bring extensive, complementary expertise and experience in cybersecurity and formal methods.

Componolit GmbH, founded in 2017, and based in Dresden, Germany, provides software components and formal verification tools for trusted systems to high security, mobile security, and industrial IoT customers. The company’s flagship technology, RecordFlux, is a powerful tool used to formally describe, test, and implement binary communication protocols. Componolit technology will also bring new capabilities to AdaCore’s suite of automated testing and static analysis tools.

“Our acquisition of Componolit enables us to address one of the most important security concerns for the designers of military “Systems of Systems,” which are highly dependent on secure communications,” said Romain Berrendonner, Security Offering Architect, AdaCore. “RecordFlux enables us to bring the benefits of our formal methods technologies to communication systems developers so that they can develop highly secure network layers for their most critical applications.”

“In the expanding world of connected objects, autonomous cars, and unmanned air vehicles, securing the software that controls these devices is one of the biggest challenges of the industry,” said Cyrille Comar, Co-founder and President of AdaCore Europe. “Joining forces with Componolit puts us in a position to offer the technology and expertise that will help our customers face this challenge.”

“We are delighted to take our longstanding collaboration with AdaCore to a new level and to join their excellent engineering team,” said Alexander Senier, Founder and CEO of Componolit. “Software bugs continue to be a main reason for cybersecurity incidents today. Integrating RecordFlux with AdaCore’s technologies will enable customers to avoid software bugs in their communication layers, better protecting the boundaries of their network-enabled critical systems against cyberattacks.”

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical, and security-critical systems. Four flagship products highlight the company’s offerings:

The GNAT Pro development environment, a complete toolset for designing, implementing, and managing applications that demand high reliability and maintainability. GNAT Pro is available for Ada and also for C and C++.

development environment, a complete toolset for designing, implementing, and managing applications that demand high reliability and maintainability. GNAT Pro is available for Ada and also for C and C++. The CWE-Compatible CodePeer advanced static analysis tool, an automatic Ada code reviewer and validator that can detect and eliminate errors both during development and retrospectively on existing software. CodePeer can detect a number of the “Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors” in the MITRE Corporation’s Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).

advanced static analysis tool, an automatic Ada code reviewer and validator that can detect and eliminate errors both during development and retrospectively on existing software. CodePeer can detect a number of the “Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors” in the MITRE Corporation’s Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). The SPARK Pro verification environment, a toolset providing full formal verification oriented toward high-assurance systems with stringent security requirements.

verification environment, a toolset providing full formal verification oriented toward high-assurance systems with stringent security requirements. The QGen model-based development tool suite for safety-critical control systems, providing a qualifiable and customizable code generator and static verifier for a safe subset of Simulink® and Stateflow® models, and a model-level debugger.

Over the years, customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial and military avionics, automotive, railway, space, defense systems, air traffic management/control, medical devices, and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see www.adacore.com/industries for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. www.adacore.com.

